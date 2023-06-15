Cyclone Biparjoy has left a trail of destruction in India's western state of Gujarat, and is now heading north-east towards Rajasthan.

Gale force winds and heavy rains brought by Biparjoy — the worst storm in25 years, say weathermen — pummelled the coastal parts of northwest India and southern Pakistan.

More than 170,000 had been evacuated. Parts of Gujarat have experienced power outages. Early on Friday, teams have already begun clearing roads for traffic and the task of restoring electricity will begin as soon as the landfall is complete, says junior home minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Pakistan's disaster management agency warned of storm surges as high as 3-4m (10-13ft) along the coastline from Karachi to Gujarat.

The Indian armed forces and coast guard, meanwhile, have kept ships, helicopters and aircraft on standby for rescue and relief operations.

Gujarat's health minister, Rushikesh Patel, asked people to avoid travelling. "Our aim is to ensure zero casualties," he said.

At least seven deaths were reported amid heavy rains in India earlier this week. The victims included two children crushed by a collapsing wall, and a woman hit by a falling tree while on a motorbike, AFP news agency reported.

Updates

Western Railway reported that 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated.

At least seven people reportedly died and dozens injured across Gujarat.

Local media reported that a father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district.

The other victims included two children crushed by a collapsing wall, and a woman hit by a falling tree while on a motorbike, AFP news agency reported.

Gujarat’s Relief Commissioner stated that 23 animals had died.

Schools ordered to remain shut on Friday. Ahmedabad City and rural district education officers ordered all schools to remain closed on June 16 as precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy. The order covers all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB); other central boards will remain closed on Friday. The circular also asked the school staff to remain available to help at emergency shelters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Biparjoy, classified as a "ver severe cyclonic storm" is likely to weaken gradually into a "severe cyclonic storm" (SCS) over Saurashtra & Kutch from around noon till early evening of Friday (June 16, 2023).

Biparjoy has weakened to 105-115 kmph, IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. This wind speed is categorised as "severe cyclonic storm".

Alok Pandey, the official in charge of relief operations in Gujarat, said earlier that the cyclone's intensity had reduced but that wind speeds were still expected to be at "very dangerous" levels of around 110-125 km/h (68-78mph) at the time of landfall.

Heavy rains predicted in Rajasthan on Friday (June 16, 2023).

This Satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Biparjoy approaching southern Pakistan. Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday evening as a vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan braced for flash floods, heavy rain and high winds. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS), via AP. Image Credit: AP

Earlier report

Strong winds, heavy rain and high tides lashed India's Gujarat coast late on Thursday as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall after authorities there and in neighbouring Pakistan had evacuated more than 180,000 people to safety.

Deserted coastal towns were battered in the dark in parts of Gujarat as power went out after electricity poles fell and some trees were uprooted by gusty winds, officials said.

Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centred in the Arabian Sea 30 kilometres (19 miles) off Jakhau port in the western Indian state close to the border with Pakistan, weather officials said.

People are evacuated from Jakhau village in Kutch district, in the Western Indian state of Gujarat, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy was packing maximum sustained winds of 180 kilometers per hour (111 mph), according to the India Meteorological Department. It is projected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of India's Gujarat state. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Image Credit: AP A woman takes care of her children while she and other families were sheltering in a school building in Golarchi near Badin, Pakistan's southern district in the Sindh province, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching. The coastal regions of India and Pakistan were on high alert Wednesday with tens of thousands being evacuated a day before Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall. (AP Photo/Umair Rajput) Image Credit: AP People wait for their turn to receive free food distributed by volunteers outside a camp for internally displaced people from coastal areas, as Cyclone Biparjoy was approaching, in Sujawal, Pakistan's southern district in the Sindh province, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan that suffered deadly floods last year are bracing for a new deluge as fast-approaching Cyclone Biparjoy whirls toward landfall Thursday. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih) Image Credit: AP Image Credit: AP View gallery as list

"Landfall process will continue till midnight after which the cyclone intensity will weaken and wind speed will reduce gradually," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said in its latest bulletin that part of the eye of the cyclone was over the land. Mohapatra said the cyclone was moving with a speed of 115 to 125 kph (71 to 78 mph), which will start reducing to 75 to 85 kmph over the next three to six hours.

Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy was expected to flatten temporary thatched homes in its way and damage standing crops, plantations and public infrastructure. The weather office has cautioned over disruptions to the railway network.

Tidal waves in the Arabian Sea could rise as high as 2m to 3m (7 to 10 ft), which could inundate low-lying coastal areas, the IMD has warned.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat and moved to shelters, the state government said.

Authorities said evacuations have been completed in Pakistan, where about 82,000 people were moved from high-risk coastal areas.

Makeshift relief quarters were set up in school auditoriums and other government buildings to shelter the displaced in both countries.

"The vulnerable population have already been shifted to safe places so damage to property and loss of life should be minimum," Narendra Bundela, the inspector general of India's National Disaster Response Force, told broadcaster NDTV.

Trees uprooted, power lines damaged

As the storm neared land, the windspeed rose around Jakhau, said Amit Arora, a revenue official in the region of Kutch, where more than 50,000 people have been evacuated.

Power supply was disrupted at many places in Kutch district in Gujarat because of strong winds, said Amit Arora, a top district official.

Indian television footage showed high waves crashing on the shores of many coastal areas of Gujarat, as winds bent tall trees and displaced some structures.

In the coastal town of Mandvi, a Reuters witness said strong winds had uprooted trees and caused waterlogging. Other districts in the state also reported fallen trees and moderate rain.

Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of Pakistan's coast with hospitals put on high alert for the cyclone.

Karachi, an economic hub of 20 million, faced no immediate threat, but emergency measures were being taken to protect against the expected winds and rain, said Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate change minister.

"There is no need to panic. Such storms are always unpredictable. But rest assured that we have all our arrangements in place," said Rehman.