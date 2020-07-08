Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: In India, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood movie, 'Dil Bechara" has finally hit the internet, and since its launch, his fans noticed thats he was wearing a t-shirt which read 'Help!'.

Social media followers of the late actor have been sharing and re-quoting Sushant's dialogues from the movie.

A twitter user @iamWajahat555 tweeted: "Did anyone notice in the very last scene "HELP" was written on his t-shirt", with hashtags #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput

It was on Monday, July 6, that the trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last outing – Dil Bechara – made it online. The rushes opened to a great response and got his followers extremely emotional on seeing Sushant for one last time. The film is an official adaptation of the bestseller "The Fault In Our Stars". In no time, a particular scene from the trailer, especially the t-shirt that Sushant was wearing in it, is going viral on social media with netizens assuming that it was a hidden message from the late actor.

Another twitter user @jayg911 posted: “I'll always remember the famous quote quoted by you ‘The more I learn about things, I realised how wrong I was.’"

The text on his red t-shirt read 'HELP!' and that made fans wonder if Sushant was asking for help before taking such a drastic step. Taking to their Twitter accounts, a couple of users shared screenshots of that particular scene and claimed that he was screaming for 'help' from a long time.

Another fan@Bihar_se_hai tweeted: "A t-shirt with help written on it , has this any implications ?? #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBecharaTrailer

The director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra, has reshared a tweet from “Fox Star Hindi”, a movie production company in India.

@foxstarhindi tweeted: "Remember this moment, cherish this story and celebrate this life. Thank you for pouring all the love. #DilBechara coming to you on Friday, July 24.”