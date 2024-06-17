A passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco shared a horrifying experience on Monday, claiming to have found a metal blade in his flight meal.

Taking to 'X', the passenger wrote, "Air India food can cut like a knife. Hidden in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I only realized it after chewing the grub for a few seconds."

"Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India's catering service, but the incident doesn't help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child? The first picture shows the metal piece that I spat out, and the second picture shows the meal before it put metal into my life," he added.

In response, the airline claimed that the foreign object came from a vegetable processing machine.