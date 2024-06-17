A passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco shared a horrifying experience on Monday, claiming to have found a metal blade in his flight meal.
Taking to 'X', the passenger wrote, "Air India food can cut like a knife. Hidden in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I only realized it after chewing the grub for a few seconds."
"Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India's catering service, but the incident doesn't help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child? The first picture shows the metal piece that I spat out, and the second picture shows the meal before it put metal into my life," he added.
In response, the airline claimed that the foreign object came from a vegetable processing machine.
Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Air India, said, "Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in the meal of a guest aboard one of our flights. After investigation, it has been identified as coming from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of our catering partner. We have worked with our catering partner to strengthen measures to prevent any recurrence, including more frequent checks of the processor, especially after chopping any hard vegetables."