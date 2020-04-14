Number down from 108 the previous day, health authority says

Couples wearing facemasks dance in a park next to the Yangtze River in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on April 13, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai: China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the total, 86 were imported, down from 98 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

China’s state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day’s imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.