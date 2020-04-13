It mark the highest number of daily infections in more than 5 weeks

People recovered from coronavirus prepare to leave the rehabilitation center after a 14-day quarantine for medical observation in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Image Credit: AP

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of daily infections in more than five weeks amid continued rise in patients entering the country from overseas.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that the mainland reported 98 new imported cases, a record high and up from 97 a day earlier, and another 61 new asymptomatic patients.

On Monday, China also reported 2 new deaths in the mainland from the virus outbreak, as of end April 12, 2020, vs. non a day earlier. Hubei province, where it is believed to have started reported zero new cases as of end-April 12 vs none a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.