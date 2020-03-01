Coronavirus
There have been 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei due to coronavirus so far Image Credit: Gulf News archive
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

Singapore: 98

Germany: 66

United States: 62 cases, 1 death

Spain: 46

Kuwait: 45

Thailand: 42

Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

Bahrain: 38

Malaysia: 24

Australia: 23

United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

Canada: 20

United Arab Emirates: 19

Vietnam: 16

Norway: 15

Iraq: 13

Sweden: 13

Switzerland: 10

Lebanon: 7

Netherlands: 7

Croatia: 6

Oman: 6

Austria: 5

Israel: 5

Russia: 5

Greece: 4

Mexico: 4

Pakistan: 4

Finland: 3

India: 3

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

Romania: 3

Brazil: 2

Denmark: 2

Georgia: 2

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

Azerbaijan: 1

Belarus: 1

Belgium: 1

Cambodia: 1

Ecuador: 1

Egypt: 1

Estonia: 1

Iceland: 1

Ireland: 1

Lithuania: 1

Monaco: 1

Nepal: 1

New Zealand: 1

Nigeria: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Qatar: 1

San Marino: 1

Sri Lanka: 1