A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths
Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths
Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths
France: 100 cases, 2 deaths
Singapore: 98
Germany: 66
United States: 62 cases, 1 death
Spain: 46
Kuwait: 45
Thailand: 42
Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death
Bahrain: 38
Malaysia: 24
Australia: 23
United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death
Canada: 20
United Arab Emirates: 19
Vietnam: 16
Norway: 15
Iraq: 13
Sweden: 13
Switzerland: 10
Lebanon: 7
Netherlands: 7
Croatia: 6
Oman: 6
Austria: 5
Israel: 5
Russia: 5
Greece: 4
Mexico: 4
Pakistan: 4
Finland: 3
India: 3
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
Romania: 3
Brazil: 2
Denmark: 2
Georgia: 2
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
Azerbaijan: 1
Belarus: 1
Belgium: 1
Cambodia: 1
Ecuador: 1
Egypt: 1
Estonia: 1
Iceland: 1
Ireland: 1
Lithuania: 1
Monaco: 1
Nepal: 1
New Zealand: 1
Nigeria: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Qatar: 1
San Marino: 1
Sri Lanka: 1