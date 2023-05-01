Tokyo: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma will conduct research and lectures at the University of Tokyo's Tokyo College between May and October of this year, according to a profile page on the university's website.
At the college, Ma will be engaged in areas including advising on important research themes and giving lectures on management and business start-ups.
Ma, 58, joined the school as a visiting professor on May 1 and is expected to contribute in several areas. He will provide advice on research topics and conduct research, especially in sustainable agriculture and food production, as well as give seminars about entrepreneurship and innovation, the school said.
The announcement came after Ma returned to China in March, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of the country's private businesses after a tough two-year regulatory crackdown.
The Tokyo College was founded in 2019 to serve as an interface between the University of Tokyo and overseas researchers and research institutions.