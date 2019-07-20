3 fake milk plants, supplying to 6 States, raided in India

Police swoop down on synthetic milk units in Amba and Lahar district

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal, India: At least 62 people were arrested after fake milk factories were raided here.

The factories reportedly producing "highly toxic synthetic milk" were raided in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the Special Task Force of the state police has said.

Indian media reportedly that the fake milk was supplied to branded milk units in six states — Madhya Pradesh, ttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra.

NDTV reported that the three synthetic milk units were raided in Amba in Morena district and Lahar in Bhind district of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

"For every one litre of the spurious milk manufactured at the three units, 30 per cent milk was used — in combination with refined oil, liquid detergent, white paint and glucose powder," the NDTV report said, citing officials.

10,000 litres of spurious milk confiscated.

Rajesh Bhadoria, STF Superintendent of Police, said the teams "seized around 10,000 litres of spurious milk, over 500 kg of spurious Mawa or Khoya and over 200 kg synthetic paneer (cottage cheese)".

"In total 20 tankers and 11 pick-up vans containing spurious milk and other products were seized. Also, liquid detergent, refined oil and glucose powder were seized in large quantities from these units," he was quoted by the NDTV channel as saying.

The Pioneer, an Indian news site, reported that in addition to three factories involved in manufacturing synthetic milk, two supply centers were also raided — recovering 5,600 litre of synthetic milk.