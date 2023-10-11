IN: STEVE SCALISE

US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise talks to the media before a House Republicans to hear from members running for U.S. Speaker of House in the Longworth House Office Building on October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Representative Steve Scalise is the No. 2 House Republican and was long considered to be next in line after McCarthy.

The Louisiana lawmaker was severely wounded in a shooting during practice for a charity baseball game in 2017. He may face questions from the caucus about his health, as he has been in treatment for multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, since August.

IN: JIM JORDAN

US Rep. Jim Jordan walks with staff members to a conference meeting with House Republicans October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Representative Jim Jordan was nominated by some Republican rebels to be speaker when they first picked one in January, and he received as many as 20 votes. Jordan had also previously challenged McCarthy in a race for minority leader in 2018.

Jordan, who represents a district in Ohio, is chair of the House Judiciary Committee, one of the three panels at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

A firebrand, Jordan publicly sparred with Democrats over their investigations into then-President Donald Trump, who last week endorsed Jordan’s bid.

POSSIBLE: PATRICK MCHENRY

Representative Patrick McHenry, a Republican from North Carolina, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Representative Patrick McHenry was named to step in as speaker pro tempore following McCarthy’s ouster. Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, McHenry is a McCarthy ally who spoke in support of McCarthy before the ouster vote.

McHenry, a lawmaker from North Carolina, has said he does not want the job, but supporters may push him toward it if other candidates lose support.

POSSIBLE: KEVIN MCCARTHY

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the House, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. Image Credit: AP

The former speaker has sent conflicting signals on whether he would seek a return, should Scalise and Jordan fail to capture support from 218 lawmakers. He told reporters on Monday that he would accept the will of the caucus if it asked him, but Tuesday said he had asked members not to nominate him.

OUT: KEVIN HERN

Rep. Kevin Hern departs a classified closed-door briefing about Hamas' attack on Israel for members of the House of Representatives in the Capitol Visitors Center Auditorium on October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP