The level of devastation is unlike anything that I have ever seen, Kentucky Governor says

A derailed train amid damage and debris after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states in Earlington, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Nashville: A devastating swarm of tornadoes ripped through six US states, killing more than 70 people in Kentucky and leaving a trail of destroyed homes and businesses along a path that stretched more than 200 miles, officials said on Saturday.

Dozens were feared dead at a candle factory in western Kentucky where about 110 people were working when a powerful tornado ripped through the facility late on Friday, causing the roof to cave in.

Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.. Image Credit: AP A view of tornado damaged businesses on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield. Image Credit: AFP People work at the scene of a train derailment after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes in Kentucky. Image Credit: Reuters A damaged Amazon Distribution Centre in Edwardsville, Illinois. Image Credit: AFP A damaged warehouse in Mayfield, Kentucky. Image Credit: AFP People outside a home heavily damaged by tornado on Highway F in Defiance, Missouri before helping to gather valuables. A woman who lived at the home died in the storm. Image Credit: Washington Post Braden McCann surveys the damage as he stands outside his home in Dickson, Tennessee. Image Credit: Reuters An automobile repair shop which was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Image Credit: AFP

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said 40 of the 110 workers had been rescued from the factory so far.

“The level of devastation is unlike anything that I have ever seen,” Beshear said of the damage caused by the collection of twisters, with the primary tornado travelling more than 227 miles (365 km) across his state.

“Earlier this morning at about 5am, we were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians. I’m now certain that number is north of 70. It may, in fact, end up exceeding 100 before the day is done.” Beshear said 189 National Guard personnel have been deployed to assist with the recovery, with a focus on Mayfield, a small city of about 10,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state where it converges with Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

Fire and police stations in Mayfield were destroyed, hindering the emergency response. Mayfield is also home to the candle factory, which collapsed soon after employees heard howling winds and the lights began flickering, according to Kyanna Parsons-Perez, a worker at the plant.

“We could feel the wind ... then we did a little rock,” she told NBC. “And then boom everything came down on us.” Video and photos posted on social media showed brick buildings in downtown Mayfield reduced to rubble, with parked cars nearly buried under bricks and debris. The steeple on the Graves County courthouse in Mayfield appeared to have been toppled, photos on Twitter showed.

The genesis of the tornado outbreak was a series of overnight thunderstorms, including a super cell storm that formed in northeast Arkansas. That storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri and into Tennessee and Kentucky.

“Unfortunately it produced a couple of deadly tornadoes along the way. One of them may have been a long-track tornado,” Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Roger Edward said. “The killer tornado was part of that.” President Joe Biden on Saturday directed that federal resources be surged to locations with the greatest need.

‘LIKE A TRAIN ROARING THROUGH TOWN’

One person was killed and five seriously injured when a tornado tore through a nursing home with 90 beds in Monette, Arkansas, a small community near the border with Missouri, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

“It just took a direct hit from the tornado,” Day told Reuters. “We were very blessed that more people weren’t killed or injured in that. It could have been a whole lot worse.” A few miles away in Leachville, Arkansas, a tornado destroyed a Dollar General Store, killing one person, and laid waste to much of the city’s downtown, according to Lt. Chuck Brown of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

“It really sounded like a train roaring through town.”

In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people, said Dean Flener, spokesman for the state’s Emergency Management Agency. Flener said two died in Lake County and one in Obion County, but did not have any information about the circumstances of the deaths.

Shortly after midnight, the weather caused a CSX company freight train to derail in western Kentucky, although no crew were injured, a company spokesperson said.

100 Amazon workers trapped

On the same night a storm ripped through a massive Amazon warehouse in the state of Illinois where around 100 workers were trapped inside, local media reported.

Hundreds of officials were working through the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees at the warehouse - a third of which was reduced to rubble - who were on the night shift processing orders ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Footage shared across US news channels and social media of the Amazon warehouse showed a large part of the facility’s roof ripped off, while one of the walls had collapsed into the building.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said police and state emergency agencies were “coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation.”

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said “the safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

In Arkansas, some 20 people were trapped after a tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home, US media reported.

Craighead county official Marvin Day told local news channels that rescuers had successfully pulled out those trapped in the building and the structure was “pretty much destroyed.”

Scientists have warned that climate change is making storms more powerful and increasing their frequency, posing a growing threat to areas where extreme weather events are already common.