The polar bears are battling adverse conditions of their own, driven by changing conditions in the Arctic, which is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet, according to a 2013 study in the journal Nature. Models suggest that arctic sea ice is declining at a rate of nearly 13 per cent per decade. Scientists also pointed to climate change as the reason for the aggressive behaviour of a sloth of polar bears that surrounded a weather station in the Arctic in 2016, threatening a team of Russian researchers.