WASHINGTON: Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic US lawmaker to publicly call on Joe Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House Tuesday, following the president’s poor performance in last week’s presidential debate.

“Recognising that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so,” the Texas Congressman said in a statement.

Earlier, Democratic former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday it was “legitimate” to raise concerns over Biden’s fitness for office.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’” Pelosi told MSNBC when asked about Biden, who frequently stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought in Thursday’s debate - exacerbating fears about his age and mental acuity.

Vice-President Kamala Harris also plans to have lunch with Biden on Wednesday, according to the White House. Image Credit: AFP

Biden to meet Democratic governors as he looks to close ranks

Biden, meanwhile, is planing to speak with Democratic governors, as he works furiously to quell calls to end his reelection bid and let another Democrat take on Trump.

The Wednesday meeting is expected to be held virtually with many of the governors joining via video call, according to people familiar with the matter.

It comes almost a week after a debate performance that weakened Biden’s candidacy, leaving Democrats fearing Trump’s return to the White House is likely with the incumbent president at the top of the ticket.

Though the president has given no indication he plans to step aside, the group of governors include several rumored as potential replacements. They include California’s Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois’ JB Pritzker.

The meeting, reported earlier by CBS News, is a chance for Biden to persuade them he should remain the party’s standard bearer as some privately harbor concerns about Biden’s viability. Whitmer said Monday she stands behind the president, pushing back against suggestions there were tensions between her team and Biden’s. Newsom and Pritzker have also issued statements that are supportive of Biden.