In a riveting showdown marked by personal jabs and economic showdowns, President Biden and former President Trump clashed on the national stage in the first presidential debate, highlighting stark contrasts in leadership style and policy vision.

Biden's rhetorical struggles contrasted with Trump's aggressive posture, while both sought to sway crucial Black voters with promises and criticisms, setting the stage for a contentious election battle.

Personal attacks

The debate commenced with a palpable tension as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump eschewed a handshake, setting a confrontational tone. Biden's raspy voice and Trump's aggressive demeanour fueled a charged atmosphere marked by personal attacks and accusations of criminal conduct.

Biden castigated Trump as a convicted felon and critiqued his moral standing, while Trump questioned Biden's cognitive sharpness and physical vigor, dominating the discourse with their acerbic exchanges.

US Economy

Economic discourse emerged as a focal point, with both candidates engaging in spirited debates over the nation's economic trajectory. Biden attributed inflation and economic challenges to Trump's tenure, emphasising his administration's efforts to navigate post-pandemic recovery. Conversely, Trump decried current economic woes under Biden, resonating with voters critical of inflationary pressures.

Biden's lapses

Biden's occasional lapses in coherence during discussions on national debt and tax reform underscored concerns over his rhetorical precision and leadership acumen. In contrast, Trump's disciplined approach, marked by restraint in interjections, projected strength and vigor, contrasting sharply with Biden's occasional hesitations.

Black voters

The pivotal role of Black voters emerged prominently, with both candidates addressing issues crucial to this demographic. Biden highlighted economic policies aimed at alleviating disparities, while Trump criticised Biden's record, claiming growing support among disillusioned African-Americans.

Voter demographics