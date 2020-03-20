Move comes after LA mayor tells people to 'immediately limit all nonessential movement'

The downtown Los Angeles skyline. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: California's governor on Thursday issued a statewide "stay at home" order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the mayor of Los Angeles ordered all residents of America’s second largest city to stay inside their homes to “immediately limit all nonessential movement” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.