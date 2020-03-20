Los Angeles: California's governor on Thursday issued a statewide "stay at home" order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the mayor of Los Angeles ordered all residents of America’s second largest city to stay inside their homes to “immediately limit all nonessential movement” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at an afternoon news conference.