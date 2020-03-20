Country is fourth-hardest hit by COVID-19, with 767 deaths and 17,147 infections

Spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldiers disinfect the terminal to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the airport of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Madrid: Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure announced in the state official bulletin on Thursday.

The measure orders “the suspension of opening to the public of all hotels and similar lodgings, tourist accommodation and other short-term accommodation... situated on national territory,” the official notice published in BOE read.