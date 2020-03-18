More than 100 people have died in the past 24 hours

A member of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carries out a general disinfection outside the Alvaro Cunqueiro hospital in Vigo, on March 18, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed.

"We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 per cent," said Fernando Simon, the health ministry's emergencies coordinator.

Over the same 24-hour period, the number of deaths rose to 598, an increase of 107, a government statement showed, giving a higher figure than that initially announced by Simon.