Republican-drafted text to be examined by Democrats before date for vote set

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks down a hallway ahead of a Senate luncheon meeting on response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell presented on Thursday a $1 trillion (Dh3.67 trillion) relief package to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The Republican-drafted text must now be examined by Senate Democrats before a date for a vote can be set.

The measures must then be passed by the majority-Democrat House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“This legislation takes bold action on four major priorities that are extremely urgent and very necessary,” McConnell told the Senate.