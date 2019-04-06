Dionne has been named as secretary general of the Republic

Dakar: Senegal's President Macky Sall, who began a second term in office this week, on Saturday told his outgoing prime minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne to scrap his own prime ministerial post, the presidential office announced.

Dionne has been named as secretary general of the Republic, according to a presidential decree read out on national television.