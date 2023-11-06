What's the electrifying connection between nuclear energy and beauty pageants, you ask?

Well, brace yourself: The newly crowned Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke, is championing this revolutionary cause. The fusion of atomic science and pop culture, coupled with renewed boldness of nuclear physicists coming out on social media, has injected a jolt of fresh energy into this age-old platform.

This coming-out-of-the-closet move is setting the stage for a pivot that could transform the global energy landscape.

New impetus for old solution

The use of nuclear to generate electricity is about 70 years old, electrifying the planet no matter the change of hues or seasons. It had, of course, its share of highs and lows. But, till date, it's been mostly lows, thanks to bad PR.

At this pivotal moment, the nuclear power industry stands on the precipice of a dramatic resurgence, a bona fide "renaissance."

What propels this grand revival? It's none other than nuclear's "firm-clean-power" credentials, an ability to generate carbon-free electricity when you want it, rather than relying on when the sun shines or the wind blows.

More fundamentally, given the looming specter of climate change, today's intrepid nuclear scientists find themselves sculpting the future by drawing upon the wisdom of the past.

It provides a counterbalance to the loud "anti-nuclearism" of "green" parties (some of whom have now started favouring nuclear energy), the strong anti-proliferation lobby, and the doomsday peddlers citing to Fukushima and Chernobyl at every turn. Many countries and a growing number of privately-funded entities, armed by the latest knowledge in nuclear physics, are re-evaluating the role of atomic chain reaction in the global energy mix.

Following are a number of notable facts on the ground and recent industry developments:

1. Environmental benefits

A small amount of uranium (1.1 kg) can provide a lifetime of energy to an average consumer, reducing the need for large amounts of coal and natural gas (88 tonnes of coal per average consumer).

Nuclear power reduces global emissions by 1.5 gigatonnes and displaces 180 billion cubic meters of gas demand annually.

A growing number of countries embracing nuclear power as part their "energy mix".

Uranium: The main source of fuel for nuclear reactors is found as a mineral in the earth’s crust that is bonded with other elements. Image Credit: Twitter | @GovNuclear

2. Growing support

France, the UK, Finland and Sweden are expanding their nuclear sectors. France aims to build 14 new reactors to become carbon neutral by 2050.

In 2022, the Green Party in Finland voted in favor of nuclear power.

In 2022, 7.9 GW of new nuclear power capacity was brought online, a 40 per cent jump on the previous year.

China completed new two reactors in 2022.

In 2021, nuclear plants supplied 2,653 TWh of electricity globally, up 4 per cent from 2,553 TWh in 2020.

Public opposition to nuclear power has fallen below "boiling point" in the US, with at least 4 states lifting nuclear moratoriums.

In Australia, the group Greens for Nuclear Energy declared: “We need nuclear energy to help stabilise our climate and reduce our ecological footprint.”

3. Safety and reliability

Nuclear power has been used for over 70 years, providing a safe and reliable source of electricity.

As of May 2023, there were 436 nuclear power reactors (NPR) in operation in 32 countries around the world.

Despite incidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima, fatalities associated with nuclear power remain lower compared to fossil fuels and renewables.

The average age of active nuclear reactors in the US is 42 years.

Image Credit:

4. "Net Zero" Goals

Nuclear power is seen as a key contributor to achieving "net zero" emissions by 2050 and decarbonising electricity and heat production.

Improved safety measures and new reactor designs have made the 4th-generation reactors among the safest ever.

Numerous design and technical iterations had been made in the industry as a whole that today’s “4th-generation” reactors are the safest than any previous ones.

Image Credit:

Improved safety measures and new reactor designs have made the fourth-generation reactors among the safest ever.

5. Advanced designs

Solid-core reactors (fourth-generation) are at the forefront of nuclear technology development.

Ongoing research aims to enhance their design and safety features.

Solid-core reactors are designed to prevent accidents, reduce nuclear waste, resist proliferation, and offer economic efficiency.

Reduced water requirements make them viable in regions with water scarcity.

There are at least 70 designs for SMRs in the world.

The Zeus, a micro SMR proposed by US-based Nano Nuclear, is small enough to go around on a truck, and is designed to produce between 1MW to 20 MW of, can be manufactured in a factory and rapidly deployed as needed. Huge investments are being poured into it and similar efforts. Tests, type and regulatory approval may mean it won't be ready anytime soon. Image Credit: Nano Nulcear

6. Market potential

The small modular reactor (SMR) market is expanding, offering more compact and versatile nuclear solutions.

Jay Jiang Yu, founder of Nano Nuclear, predicts that micro-reactors (micro SMRs) could create an industry “1,000 times larger than Tesla”.

SMRs offer a way to deliver nuclear power quickly, even in remote locations.

7. Global interest

Big players like the US, Francce, Russia, China, Canada, the UK, India and South Korea are leading the nuclear resurgence.

In Europe, nuclear is already the leading power generation solution

Emerging nuclear markets in Central and Eastern Europe, Argentina, Australia Africa and Asia are actively pursuing SMR developments.

Russia and Canada are leaders in SMR technology, leveraging its nuclear industry expertise.

8. Potential to replace diesel

SMRs could replace diesel generators in applications like mine sites, military bases, disaster relief areas, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Jay Jiang Yu, founder of US company Nano Nuclear, which seeks to building “micro” SMRs, predicts the next-gen nuclear power would create an industry that will be “1,000x as big as Tesla.”

He believes that micro reactors would be so economical they would rival diesel engines in cost and reliability.

Given the promise of nuclear energy, challenges remain — including regulatory and public acceptance, storage, and long-term non-proliferation concerns.