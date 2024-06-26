Dubai Airports said its AI-powered tool helped the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) predict how the use of spare parts will look like in the future for them.

On Wednesday, it revealed the results of its Material Requirement Planning (MRP) tool, which is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, adding that the tool "transformed behind-the-scenes supply management operations."

"This innovative approach has enhanced service levels, streamlined inventory management, and boosted operational efficiency across the organisation, contributing to a superior experience for airport guests," said Dubai Airports.

"Over the past year, the MRP tool helped the inventory team predict future spare parts consumption. With parts on hand, the team can promptly execute engineering work orders, resulting in quicker maintenance responses and fewer disruptions for airport guests."

The MRP tool has improved forecast accuracy by 30 per cent, allowing for precise inventory planning and reducing excess stock by 12 per cent. "This optimisation enhances capital utilisation and ensures that resources are available when needed," it added.

Emmanuel Augustin, VP of Supply Management at Dubai Airports, said, “We leveraged AI and real-time data to streamline our inventory management, improve efficiency and enhance the quality of service we provide to our key customers, both our internal business functions and the millions of guests who travel through the airport."

The airports operator said improved forecasting has led to a 24 per cent increase in service levels, enabling faster response times for facility maintenance and enhancing the overall guest experience.

"The reduction of ageing work orders by 82 per cent ensures that maintenance tasks are addressed promptly, minimising downtime and maintaining high standards of airport operations," it added.

"The automation of the inventory ordering process has improved efficiency by 400 per cent, seamlessly integrating the creation of purchase requisitions and significantly reducing manual workloads. The MRP tool has ensured adherence to new regulations, maintaining the airport’s commitment to operational excellence and regulatory compliance."