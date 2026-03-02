GOLD/FOREX
No confirmed call, no entry: Dubai Airports warns travellers

Passengers without confirmed departure times are being turned away

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Passengers are strongly advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted by their airline.
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Passengers are strongly advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time, Dubai Airports has warned.

“We urge you not to come to the airport unless your airline has contacted you with a confirmed departure time. Please get in touch with your airline directly for the latest updates on flight schedules,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations began on March 2.

A small number of flights are operating from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad and flydubai have gradually resumed services starting on the evening of March 2.

It has been three days since the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, which has led to Iran counterattacking the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

