Passengers without confirmed departure times are being turned away
Dubai: Passengers are strongly advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time, Dubai Airports has warned.
“We urge you not to come to the airport unless your airline has contacted you with a confirmed departure time. Please get in touch with your airline directly for the latest updates on flight schedules,” it said in a tweet.
Earlier today, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations began on March 2.
A small number of flights are operating from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).
UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad and flydubai have gradually resumed services starting on the evening of March 2.
It has been three days since the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, which has led to Iran counterattacking the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.