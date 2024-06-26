Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE’s development journey has been driven by a distinctive model for partnership between the public and private sectors focused on generating opportunities for success, development and growth. The UAE has created one of the world’s best environments for enterprise and investment with innovative initiatives that not only bring positive business outcomes but also result in wide-ranging benefits to society.

“Built on the principles of openness, flexibility and transparency, and backed by a strong framework of policies and regulations, which go through constant updates, Dubai’s economic ecosystem continues to attract leading entrepreneurs, innovators and businesses from around the world. The city’s emergence as a leading global investment destination is underpinned by our efforts to create the best conditions for sustainable growth. All these efforts are bolstered by the growing capabilities of the country’s national talent,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the business community’s crucial role in accelerating the achievement of Dubai’s development goals. “We are moving rapidly towards realising our ambitious objectives, supported by the contributions of the business community.”

During the meeting, he emphasised the business community’s role in fostering entrepreneurial growth. He also highlighted the importance of inspiring more young people to embark on entrepreneurial ventures, especially in burgeoning sectors such as tourism, trade, and technology.

“Concerted efforts are essential to cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs who can make a mark on the global stage amidst a constantly changing economic landscape. We will spare no effort in motivating young people and facilitating the growth and success of their ventures,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He listened to attendees as they shared insights, ideas and suggestions aimed at advancing development across various sectors, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The meeting also discussed various aspects of Dubai’s sustainable development, including its achievements and initiatives to foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to implement strategic plans over the next decade.