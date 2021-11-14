The T20 World Cup in the UAE is just the final match away, but its impact seemed a lasting one on the young participants at the ‘Powerplay T20 World Cup Quiz in UAE,’ presented by Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan on Saturday morning.
The two-hour enthralling quiz brought out the best in the participants of eight teams while the fans in attendance at the banquet hall of The Address Hotel Marina, Dubai, showed they were not to be outdone as well. They handled the tricky ones, right down to the googlies.