Dubai: A World Cup final is a test of skill and character of cricketers. Many greats have failed, while others have gone on to become superstars. A similar test looms as India meet five-time champions Australia in the 2023 50-over Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Paddy Upton, former South African coach who was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, says India has the trump card in Virat Kohli, the best high-pressure cricketer in the world. There's more. He also talks about India's chances against Australia. Watch video…