Qasr Al Watan' Palace of the Nation' is the current meeting place for the UAE Cabinet and Federal Supreme Council — the highest constitutional authority in the UAE — where official state visits and global leaders are hosted. It is part of the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi and is located at the end of Corniche Road in the capital, past Emirates Palace Hotel.

The opening of Qasr Al Watan to the public is also in line with the UAE's ambition to become a knowledge-based economy as part of Vision 2021, which aims to make the UAE one of the world's best countries.

Qasr Al Watan will give visitors a glimpse into the UAE's rich cultural legacy and gain insights into the Palace's scientific, cultural and intellectual content.

