President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates on Wednesday and exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They prayed to Allah Almighty for it to be a month of goodness, blessings, and mercy for all and to ensure security, stability, and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
All those present performed the Maghrib prayer and attended the iftar banquet