UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today awarded His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Order of Zayed in appreciation of the strong fraternal relations that unite the two countries and his efforts to enhance these ties. This award is the highest honour bestowed by the UAE on heads of state, kings, and leaders.
