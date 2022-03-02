This is the world’s highest 360° infinity Pool | Aura Sky Pool Dubai

This city is no stranger to skyscrapers and incredible views – Dubai has held the record for the world’s tallest building and the world’s tallest hotel for quite some time. However, nothing can quite prepare you for the sights you get to see in Dubai, especially when you’re 210 meters above the ground. 

Aura SkyPool is one of Dubai’s latest attractions and part of the Dubai Destinations campaign. In true Dubai fashion, this is the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, located atop the Palm Tower. 

