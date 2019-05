Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) turns 50 in Dubai: Longtime passenger re-embarks ship after 15 years

Watch as Gulf News's own Forrest Cassidy re-embarks QE2 after 15 years. A Dubai veteran of 39-years, he has been on 15 trips on the QE2 from 1979 to 2004. Cassidy returned to the ship-hotel docked at Port Rashid for the first time in 15 years to see how much had changed since he last embarked on the ship. Why, he even found his old room!