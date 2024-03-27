Ajman: The number of traffic reports of “unknown accidents” in the Emirate of Ajman during the year 2023 has gone down to zero, while serious accidents were down 14 per cent.

Notably, traffic accident deaths decreased by 15 per cent and injuries dropped by 20 per cent in the Emirate last year, latest Ajman traffic police data show.

The figures contribute to support the indicators of the national agenda for 2023.

An “unknown accident” is where vehicles are damaged by an unknown party. The law requires reporting any car accident to police regardless of its intensity.

An “unknown accident report” allows owners of the damaged vehicle to obtain an accident report, thus allowing them to repair their damaged vehicle.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, has cited the efforts of the Traffic and Patrols Department in enhancing road security in achieving this distinction.

This came during his inspection tour of the Traffic and Patrols Department, in the presence of Brig. Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director General of Police Operations, and Lt. Col. Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, and a number of officers, in accordance with the timetable inspection programme to review the progress of work procedures and discussing needs and requirements for development and modernisation.

Inspection tour

Maj. Gen. Al Nuaimi began his inspection tour by inspecting the work mechanism in the departments, branches and administration offices, and reviewed the results of achieving the indicators supporting the achievement of the national agenda indicator.

Maj. Gen. Al Nuaimi lauded their efforts, which resulted in achieving all indicators at distinguished rates – some of which reached 175 per cent and others 145 per cent.

Maj. Gen. Al Nuaimi also reviewed the most prominent initiatives and smart services launched to support the quality of services provided to the public and enhance their satisfaction and happiness, as well as the awareness efforts, techniques and means used to educate the public.