Ajman: Authorities here arrested 45 beggars during the first week of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Ajman Police Criminal and Investigations Department said the move comes as part of its annual campaign to combat “seasonal” begging.
Col. Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department, said this year’s campaign was organised with the aim of joining hands with all citizens, residents and various institutions in the emirate to reduce beggars who reflect an uncivilised image of society.
The official said the force did not hesitate to organise anti-begging campaigns in previous years.
He emphasised that a comprehensive plan had been devised and implemented to ensure the success of this year’s the campaign.
The efforts of the Ajman Police aimed to bolster security measures and raise awareness by implementing a strategic agenda.
This included establishing an investigative team to monitor and track beggars, as well as tightening control in areas commonly frequented by beggars, such as commercial markets, residential neighbourhoods, mosques, and banks.
Hotline number
Additionally, various specialised institutions, associations, and charitable organisations were mobilised to facilitate organised donations, with a designated phone number (067034309) established for reporting beggars.
Col. Al Nuaimi highlighted the numerous charitable societies in the Emirate of Ajman, which provide assistance to the poor, needy, and sick.
Individuals in genuine need were encouraged to seek aid from these societies – rather than resorting to begging.
Consequently, he said, the police were prepared to take punitive action against anyone found guilty of begging or soliciting donations from the public.