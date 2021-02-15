Dubai: Dubai Police have reminded drivers to slow down and be cautious while driving in foggy weather. Police also revealed that no major accidents were reported on Sunday. Dubai Police reported zero serious accidents between Sunday midnight and until 9am on Monday and received 2,574 calls during the same time.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said motorists should leave a longer distance than usual between the vehicles during unstable weather. “Drivers should avoid overtaking and speeding. Don’t change the lane unless for emergency and don’t stop in the middle of the road after a minor accident,” Brig Al Mazroui said. “Foggy weather causes horrific accidents on highways due to poor visibility. If motorists neglect traffic instructions then it will result in horrifying accidents,” Brig Al Mazroui added.
Police patrols were deployed on all major roads to prevent vehicles from parking on hard shoulders and to remove vehicles from the roads after minor accidents.
Dubai Police, in coordination with the other emirates, have activated the ‘Fog System’ to prevent the movement of trucks on highways during foggy weather.