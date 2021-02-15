Dubai: Medical test results for issuance or renewal of residency will henceforth be received only through digital channels, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai said.
As of Sunday, February 14, residents who used to submit a print copy of medical test results for visa issuance and renewal, will have to apply for the results online as GDRFA-Dubai activated an electronic link with the departments concerned without the need for a hard copy.
Lt Colonel Jasim Ali Ahli, Deputy of Assistant Director for Customers Happiness Centers in GDRFA-Dubai, said the new step was in line with the Dubai Paperless strategy which aims to reduce printing of papers.
“All medical tests results will be received electronically only as of February 14, 2021 after linking of the concerned government entities. The step aims to facilitate the services and reduce the consumption of paper. GDRFA-Dubai works to achieve the vision of UAE’s leaders aim to deploy latest technologies to build paperless government system,” Lt Col Ahli said.
Smart channels usage urged
GDRFA-Dubai calls upon people to use smart channels to get the services via the website or by downloading the department’s applications on smartphones.
The Strategy was launched in February 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. It seeks to make sure that no employee or customer of the Dubai government will need to print any paper after 2021.
Under the strategy, Dubai government entities will stop issuing or requesting paper documents for main or supporting operations.