Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against obscuring their license plates.
Obscuring vehicle license plates, even with objects like bike racks, is a traffic offence, the Police said.
“Violators are [therefore] subject to Dh400 fines according to the federal traffic law. Traffic control will be intensified and legal action will be taken against vehicles with covered license plates,” the Police has said.
The authorities also released a video on social media platforms to depict instances of the violation.
In recent weeks, the Abu Dhabi Police has been creating awareness about road traffic violations, including fines and penalties applicable for jumping a red light or failing to give way to emergency response vehicles.