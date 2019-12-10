DUBAI: The Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme has assisted 188 Emiratis following the decision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to exempt or decrease the debts of these citizens with outstanding amounts on their housing loans.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, who is also the Chairman of the Housing Programme, said these housing loans are valued at Dh71.1 million, including Dh54 million owed by 145 deceased citizens, along with Dh50.6 million of housing aid due to be paid to 135 deceased beneficiaries while aid worth Dh3.3 million has been disbursed in 10 cases. He added that the decision also exempts 43 citizens from having to pay back their debts worth over Dh17.2 million where monthly income is less than Dh15,000 or are aged over 65 years,