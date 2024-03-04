Dubai: In an era where gender equality and female empowerment take centre stage, the Future Women Leaders Forum promises to be a beacon of inspiration and change for women in leadership roles.

The UAE has been making significant strides in promoting gender equality, standing as a shining example of progress in the region. According to the 2023 Global Gender Gap report by the World Economic Forum, the UAE leads in gender equality in the Middle East and North Africa. Additionally, women entrepreneurs contribute significantly to the UAE’s private sector, accounting for an impressive 10 per cent of the sector.

Organised by Gulf News in collaboration with Being She, The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 builds on this momentum by bringing together women leaders committed to innovation, inclusivity, and positive change on a national, regional, and global scale.

At a glance What: Future Women Leaders Forum 2024

When: March 8, 2.30pm to 7.30pm

Where: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Matthias Sziraczki “Events like the Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 serve as powerful platforms where commitments turn into actions, showcasing how organisations and communities are actively supporting women’s rise in leadership roles,” says Matthias Sziraczki, Founder and CEO of Zen Warriors Alliance, the title sponsor of the event.

“This visibility not only celebrates progress but also challenges others to follow, creating a ripple effect of empowerment and inclusivity.”

Despite the female talent in the healthcare sector, Ghada Sawalmah, Chief Executive Officer of Gargash Hospital, says there is a notable under-representation in leadership roles.

Ghada Sawalmah “As a woman leader in the health industry, I constantly witness the incredible talent and potential of women in this field. However, we are often under-represented in leadership positions.



"The Future Women Leaders Forum shines a spotlight on exceptional female leaders, showcasing their diverse perspectives and accomplishments. This visibility not only inspires aspiring women to pursue leadership roles but also challenges existing biases and demonstrates the value of diverse leadership in shaping the future," she adds.

“Empowered women empower women. Events like this are not just gatherings - they are catalysts for change, where women come together to uplift, inspire, and transform the world around them.”

The UAE has proactively implemented initiatives to champion women’s rights and offer equal opportunities, says Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General, Free Zone Authority of Ajman.

Ismail Al Naqi “Events like the Future Women Leaders Forum play a vital role in amplifying these efforts. By facilitating discussions and networking, these forums contribute to a wider dissemination of initiatives, ensuring that the benefits of gender equality efforts reach and resonate with a broader audience.”

By providing opportunities for like-minded women to interact and share experiences, these events contribute to the growth and diversification of women-led businesses, fostering a more equitable and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, added Al Naqi.

Aparna Bajpai “This forum serves as a cornerstone for women in the UAE to forge connections with leaders, exchange invaluable feedback, and cultivate a sense of community,” says Aparna Bajpai, Founder of Being She.

“Moreover, it provides a unique opportunity for them to engage with like-minded individuals, fostering shared experiences and mutual empowerment.”

“We believe that true leadership knows no boundaries,” says David George, Publisher - Commercial at Gulf News, the organisers of the event. “The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 is a celebration of diversity and a testament to the transformative power of women’s leadership.”

The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 coincides with the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, highlighting the ongoing efforts to empower women worldwide.

The forum will feature inspiring keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.