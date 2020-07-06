“The accused has been posting dirty and cheap comments on my Facebook post,” she said in her Twitter post. “I am an Indian from Mangaluru living in Dubai. I am writing to you to seek your help and advise on an issue i faced on July 1 on my Facebook account.” The post adds: “A random stranger, who is not on my friend list...happens to comment on one of my photos which i posted...i am shocked and at the same time agitated. This person thinks it is okay to pass cheap and dirty comments to anyone outside. I am sharing the posts here below with the screenshots of the conversation for your reference. My family and close friends reading this have been concerned how i will react if i get disturbed. I am strong luckily, but i am also concerned...if such incidents are not reported, it may end up in tragedy to someone who could not cope with such kind of people. Hence, i feel the need of speaking against such issues and crimes...(sic)”