Abu Dhabi: An Indian man who works in Saudi Arabia, won the Dh10 million Big Ticket raffle on Tuesday night.
With Ticket No. 050897, Mohan Chandradas, won the jackpot during a Facebook live draw held in Abu Dhabi.
Chandradas, who lives in Saudi Arabia, was caught by suprise when he received a call from the Big Ticket team — Richard, Tim and Bushra.
"Really? Are you sure? OK, thank you, thank you, thank you," said Chandradas, who said he was out with friends buying something.
There were 9 other consolation prizes, plus a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Winners:
1. Dh10 million
Ticket No. 050897, Mohan Kumar Chandradas (India)
2. Dh100,000
Ticket No. 266719, Mohan Ganesan (India)
3. Dh90,000
Ticket No. 098711, Leila Suresh (India)
4. Dh80,000
Ticket No. 117270, Isameldin Abdulwahab (Sudan)
5. Dh70,000
Ticket No. 050639, Bantval Keshava Shetty (India)
6. Dh50,000
Ticket No. 032524, Mohanan Pulli (India)
7. Dh30,000
Ticket No. 021630, Abdul Nazir Gul (Pakistan)
8. Dh20,000
Ticket No. 200570, Nadukkandi Parambil Sajith (India)
9. Dh10,000
Ticket No. 235877, Sunny Devaskutty, (India)
10. Dh10,000
Ticket No. 104291, Meyenne Casador (Philippines)
Jeep Grand Cherokee (Series 01)
Ticket No.: 029925, Akish Puthiyodath, India (from Dubai)
Watch this space.
The Big Ticket draw is held every third day of a month in Abu Dhabi.
Closed for public viewing
This time, however, it will be closed for public viewing — and only have a live streaming.
This is a precautionary measure, organisers informed, considering events surrounding public health and safety amid coronavirus fears.
In an official statement, organisers said, "We would like to inform our loyal supporters that this month’s Big Ticket draw will be available for viewing only through live streaming on Facebook and YouTube. The event will be closed off to public attendance at this time."
A number of entertainment and sporting events have been cancelled or postponed in the UAE as precautionary measures following announcements of coronavirus cases in the country.
“We encourage everyone to watch the live broadcast of Big Ticket Raffle Draw Series 213 on the official Big Ticket Facebook and YouTube. Winners of Big Ticket Millionaire Draw Series 213 and Dream Car Raffle will be announced on the show as usual.”
A grand prize of Dh10 million and 9 consolation prizes, as well as a Jeep Grand Cherokee are up for grabs on Tuesday, March 3.
It will be business as usual otherwise for organisers as the show’s main host Richard will be leading the winner selection and will be assisted by his co-hosts Tim and Bouchra. This will, however, only be in the presence of local media agencies.
The Big Ticket organiser added that more games and prizes for the social media audiences will also be in store for viewers of the live stream program.