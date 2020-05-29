Emirates Loto draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The whopping Dh50 million top prize in Emirates Loto is still up for grabs.

After six weeks, no jackpot winner has yet won the jackpot in the region’s first fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw.

The next live draw will take place at 9pm on Saturday, May 30.

Last weekend, six lucky UAE residents shared the Dh1 million second-tier prize, including Abdalla Ibrahim, 53, who became the first-ever Emirati winner in the Emirates Loto. Two Filipino expats and one each from Pakistan, Ukraine and South Africa also won Dh166,666 each.

For Maricar Q. Balagtas, a 40-year-old Filipina call centre agent, it was her first time playing Emirates Loto and she broke down in tears of joy after she matched five out of six numbers from the live draw. William Marquez Aniana, who is also from the Philippines, thanked God for his blessing.

Mubashar Hassan, 34, from Pakistan who grew up in the UAE, also won. The two other winners requested to remain anonymous.