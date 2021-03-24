Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Rich tributes from top officials and prominent Emiratis are pouring in for Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the Minister of Finance and Industry, who passed away in Dubai on Wednesday.

Dubai Police mourned Sheikh Hamdan and offer condolences to the country’s President and leaders.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The UAE has lost a great leader of high national stature. We knew him for his pure heart, his humanitarian work, and his patriotic achievements."

"May God have mercy on him and grant his family and us patience. We belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return.”

‘Strong and wise’

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Dubai Police, said: “He was a strong and wise person.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri He used to work silently and he was a builder of the country. May God rest him in peace.”

‘The heart grieves’

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, said: “The eye is in tears, the heart grieves and we are sad for your departure.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim We belong to Allah and to him we shall return.”

‘Loved and respected’

Saeed Al Janahi, Director of Operations, Dubai Film & TV Commission, said: “I would like to extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al Maktoum family and the entire nation during this sad and sorrowful time.

Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-In-Chief of Sharjah Police, said: “The UAE has lost one of its great leaders. His efforts and ideas contributed to the building of institutions and ministries that played a key role."

Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi “We offer condolences to ourselves and our leadership. May God have mercy on him and grant his family and us patience. We belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return.”

Saeed Al Janahi Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid was loved and respected by many. His contributions touched the lives of millions of people and has left an indelible mark upon the growth and prosperity of the UAE.”

Women empowerment

Nyla Al Khaja, an Emirati film director and producer, said: “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the entire nation for the passing of Sheikh Hamdan. He was kindhearted in every possible way. I will never forget my visit to his palace… to discuss women empowerment and education.”

Nyla Al Khaja “May God rest his soul and give his family the strength they need to carry on and keep his legacy alive through the incredible work they do to keep the UAE and its people safe and healthy.”

She added: “Over the years [Sheikh Hamdan] funded lots of initiatives, amongst them being field visits to different countries to further develop students’ skills. He has been our finance minister since the UAE was formed. He is credited with turning Dubai into a world centre of trade and business, and led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for international development. He also oversaw the Dubai Ports Authority, Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Natural Gas Company Limited.

Supporter of business

Khalid Salem Suleitin, an Emirati businessman, said: “It’s a very sad day for Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan had made big contributions for Dubai, for its government, businesses and various sectors. His doors were always open. He was kind and extended help to anyone in trouble.

Khalid Salem Suleitin "Whenever there was any matter to do with businesses, you would first see Shaikh Hamdan there. He was interacting with people and enquiring how things are going. He supported everybody. My condolences to his family and the people of Dubai.”

Patron of healthcare

Ayesha Musabbeh Almemari, Consultant - Emergency Medicine and Critical Care in Abu Dhabi, said: “It is sad to lose such a giving experienced persona like His Highness.

Ayesha Musabbeh Almemari "I grew up knowing how he valued education and how he supported physicians and health care through his role as President of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and through the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences. He left a legacy of achievements that will last after his passing. Deepest condolences to his family and all of us in UAE.”

Helper of the needy

Baqir Abdul Wahid, a government employee, said Sheikh Hamdan had “a big heart”. Abdul Wahid said: “He used to do a lot of charity work without letting people know about it. Some of it might have come in the media. But a lot of it was never announced. He was very generous and helped needy people silently. His contributions to the fields of healthcare and education through the awards he instituted are immense. Those awards were a big encouragement for people in the medical field and also students.

Baqir Abdul Wahid "People came up with several creative ideas to win the awards. The educational awards were a big encouragement for bright students. We will always be indebted for his service to the nation. We will miss our dear leader."

‘He will never be forgotten’

Abdullah Al Hammadi, an 18-year-old Emirati student, said: “It is a very sad day for the UAE and for Dubai especially. We look up to the Al Maktoum family for their great leadership and how they care for us. For Dubai to lose a leader, it is a very sad day.”

Abdullah Al Hammadi “His guidance and sense of responsibility helped make the Dubai we have today. He will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. I would like to express my condolences to [Sheikh Mohammad] and his family.”

‘Our knight, our father’

Emirati lawyer Abdullah Al Nasser said: “Finally the knight got off his horse. Sheikh Hamdan’s memory remains. He was a man with all good meanings. Generations of people who love UAE have graduated by the late Sheikh Hamdan."

Abdullah Al Nasser "To the gardens of Paradise, our father.”

Looking after people

Emirati lawyer Ali Musabah said: “The UAE has lost a great man who had key roles in the country. The late Sheikh Hamdan had a merciful heart and was always following up the citizens’ affairs in Dubai. He never hesitated to take the decisions that are in the interest of Emiratis and residents.

Ali Musabah "He had a future vision for the country and Dubai. May God have mercy on the late Sheikh Hamdan. His memory will stay immortal in our hearts.”

Dr Mariam Ketait, family medicine specialist, said, "It is a great loss for the nation. As the son of late Sheikh Rashid, he was one of the most important figures in the country. He was an extension of Sheikh Rashid’s legacy. We grew up with him being a father figure or an uncle figure.

Dr Mariam Ketait "He used to support medical students in a big way. He would come personally and celebrate with us. He gave us awards and offered us support to continue our education. It was a big morale boost.