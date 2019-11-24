Experts zero down on a number of reasons, and what you should look out for

When faced with a stressor, most creatures have an in-built mode of survival that dictates whether they fight or flee. In the case of humans, this knee-jerk reaction, while blunted by civilisation, is still very, very pronounced. It can blindside you at the most unexpected of times. When talking about the untrained – i.e. the younger members of society who come up against an adversary for the first time – the urge to run and avoid the fight becomes even more predictable. And so perhaps it is not fanciful to consider that teen runaways are usually the most prolific. “Running away could be an impulsive act followed by an unhappy situation, especially when kids are concerned,” explains Dr Dhanesh Gopalan, Clinical Psychologist Openminds Psychiatry, Counseling and Neuroscience Center.

These triggers may be invisible spikes that poke at the person, for instance emotional and mental stress that is localised to their immediate surrounding. It could be a bully, fighting parents, embarrassment over marks, looks or possessions. Or it could be a fear of violence at home.

Another contributor that’s known to get someone to take the difficult way is substance abuse – and the vicious circle of isolation and self-loathing that goes along with it. “Another reason may be due to the [fact that the] child wanted to hide some recent things like stealing, drug use, etc. and he doesn’t want his parents or elders notice it and [he] chose the easy way to avoid any punishments [by running] away,” says Dr Gopalan.

Whatever the reason, it’s an avoidance tactic. “It’s obvious that the kid wanted to avoid the present perceived unhappy situation like inappropriate parenting, ongoing academic stressors, etc.,” he adds.

The thought is common, the deed is not. What experts say a parent should look for, if they are faced with such cases is if the person is an episodic or chronic exiter. The former may point to a lack of processing ability or problem-solving capability; this can be rectified. “Studies proved that children from a healthy family background have good resilience and many adaptive coping skills and they don’t [get] involved in maladaptive ways of avoiding stressors like running away.”

The latter, on the other hand, points to an intent to manipulate – to seek validation through a pointed absence – basically, to feel better by making someone else feel miserable. Usually, this is the culmination of a pattern that was established in his/her early years.

Children, explains the doctor, obviously like it when their demands are met. When they are confronted by parents who for one reason or another say no – “generally due to unreasonably high cost involved or due to concerns regarding the safety of a child” – they baulk at the expectation not being met.

Then comes the learned behavior of years past. “From the early years, these children would have learned that skipping a meal, or hiding somewhere around the house after an argument with parents, or something, making parents panic, [would result in attention]. They would have enjoyed the attention received from that situation. Later on this may [have] become as a pattern,” he adds. To break this cycle requires help – for the person doing it to acknowledge and consciously make an effort to change.