Police ask public to help trace teen who ‘ran away’ from home over YouTube censure

Mohammad Perwez Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has intensified the search for an Indian boy who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

The 15-year-old Indian boy identified as Mohammad Perwez left his family’s house in the wee hours of July 4.

On Tuesday, the police posted his picture and details on social media and sought help from the public to trace him.

Anyone with information on the boy can call the police on 06-5943210 or 80040.

Gulf News first reported about Perwez’s case. His family had alleged that he ran away after his mother chided him for watching YouTube videos late at night and took away his phone.

Speaking to Gulf News on Tuesday, his father Mohammad Aftab Alam said the family was desperately searching for the boy.

“We have contacted his friends and people who had travelled with us during a recent Umrah trip. Many people are back home on vacation. But all those who are here said they had not seen him.”