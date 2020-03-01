An increase in humidity caused fog to blanket over most parts of the UAE this morning

The early morning fog in Abu Dhabi was captured by Gulf News reader Beno Saradzic. Image Credit: Beno Saradzic/ Gulf News Reader

Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a foggy start to the month of March.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow and red weather alert across the emirates as fog blanketed over the country.

It was especially foggy around Zayed City in Al Dafra area in Abu Dhabi, and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations on the roads because horizontal visibility was "poor to very poor" due to the fog.

Such conditions started at around 1am today and are expected to continue till 9am today due to an increase in humidity.

As night approaches, the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Monday with a chance of fog formation especially over western areas.

As for the rest of the day, the skies across the emirates are looking clear to partly cloudy.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 18 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.