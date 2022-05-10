Dusty skies and strong winds have been reported in various parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow weather alert warning motorists of reduced visibility on the roads, especially in the eastern parts of the country.
According to the NCM, Northwesterly winds are blowing dust and sand that is causing poor visibility over some areas. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow dust and sand into the air, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Today’s weather will be dusty at times, with another decrease in temperatures. The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 35 and 39°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 21-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-35°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as conditions on the Arabian Sea are very rough, with wave heights exceeding 5 – 7 / 9 feet in the Arabian Gulf and 3- 5 / 6 ft in Oman Sea.