It's raining in some parts of the UAE. Moderate rainfall was recorded in and around Al Ain on Wednesday evening.
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert for convective clouds. According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over Al Ain and nearby areas in the afternoon.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates from across the UAE, shared a video of rain on the Suihan Al- Sad road, in Al Ain.
UAE motorists urged to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.
There is a gradual decrease in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country today afternoon was 45.2°C in Saih Al Salem(Dubai) 2.00pm.
Similar weather conditions are expected over the weekend.