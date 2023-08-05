Dubai: Dust covered parts of Dubai and scattered rainfall along with thunder was reported in many areas on Saturday afternoon.
Moderate to heavy rain along with strong winds was reported on Emirates Road, Dubai’s Al Marmoom area, Al Qudra, and Al Barari. Showers were also reported in Al Ain’s Al Hiyar and Al Shiwayb region.
A statement the NCM released said that there is “a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall with different intensities, which may be associated with lightning and thunder at times over some eastern areas, Al Ain and south of Al Ain, and extending over some internal areas.”
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy. The NCM issued yellow and orange alerts till 8pm, on Saturday, due to the cloud activity in Dubai and Al Ain.
According to the NCM, such conditions are expected until August 8.
Strong to moderate winds are expected with a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times. The conditions at sea are expected to be relatively calm.