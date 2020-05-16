UAE residents can expect some rainfall today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward and over some internal areas, maybe associated with some rainfall.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some Western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in the morning due to foggy conditions over Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra area. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor horizontal visibility.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
The Sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 42 °C. And, the lowest will be between 16 and 22 °C.