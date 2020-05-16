Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE residents can expect some rainfall today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward and over some internal areas, maybe associated with some rainfall.

It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some Western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Fog alert Image Credit: NCM

NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in the morning due to foggy conditions over Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra area. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor horizontal visibility.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM

The Sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.