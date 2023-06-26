The weather across the UAE will be hot and humid today, with dusty conditions at times in some areas. The Met Office also said that low clouds are expected over Eastern and mountainous areas by afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology's (NCM) daily weather forecast: "[The weather will be] Partly cloudy in general, low clouds appear over the East Coast by morning, may become convective by afternoon over the mountains."
Yesterday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 47.2 °C, in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. The NCM said that a slight decrease in temperatures, especially in the Western coastal areas is excpected today.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 39 to 41°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 42 to 47°C, and 29 to 34°C in the mountainous regions.
"Humidity will increase by night and on Tuesday morning over Northern coastal areas," the forecast added. Relative Humidity (RH) will hit highs of 70 to 85 per cent in internal and coastal regions.
Light to moderate wind at times will kick up dust in some areas.
"The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea," according to the NCM.