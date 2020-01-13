Up to 7-foot waves offshore, foggy early morning in Al Ain

A car dashboard shows early morning outdoor temperature in Dubai. Chill weather followed heavy rains and hail in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: After two days of record-breaking rain, weather conditions stabilised across the UAE, with residents welcoming the morning and evening chils.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking cloudy.

It is particularly cloudy over the islands, coastal and eastern areas like Abu Dhabi and Fujairah with a probability of rainfall.

A district of Al Ain was covered in fog in the morning. The sea will be rough, with up to 7-foot waves offshore on the Arabian Gulf.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough getting calm as night approaches and the Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.