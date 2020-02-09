Dubai: UAE residents can expect a slight increase in temperatures and humidity today, Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, relative humidity will increase as night approaches and Monday morning over some internal areas.
The skies will be looking partly cloudy across the UAE. The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, February 8, was 33.1°C in the Barakah region at 3:30pm.
The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE yesterday morning was 7.7 °C in Raknah at 5:30am.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times. Coastal areas are expected to be especially windy.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough closer to Monday morning and the Oman Sea is expected to be relatively calm.