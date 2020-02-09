Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average

High humidity leads to fog and mist formation, drivers need to be extremely careful or avoid driving until the fog clears up. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a slight increase in temperatures and humidity today, Sunday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, relative humidity will increase as night approaches and Monday morning over some internal areas.

The skies will be looking partly cloudy across the UAE. The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 21 °C

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, February 8, was 33.1°C in the Barakah region at 3:30pm.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE yesterday morning was 7.7 °C in Raknah at 5:30am.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times. Coastal areas are expected to be especially windy.